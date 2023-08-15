Girls on the Run Berks County celebrates 10 years

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Berks County chapter of a national non-profit that seeks to empower girls through running reached a milestone this year.

Girls on the Run Berks County is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Lottery registration began Monday for their Fall 2023 program.

The program starts the week of September 11 and runs through November 18 with the Fall 5K Celebration at Penn State Berks.

"I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be part of the team going into the 10th year," said new program manager Amanda Muncy. "I'm also a Girls on the Run coach and I love the connections with the girls, watching them blossom throughout the season, getting to witness their 'ah-ha!' moments and seeing them form bonds like no other."

There are 15 teams accepting registrations, including a new community team at Alvernia University that is open to all girls regardless of school district.

Lottery registration will be open through August 23 with team spots assigned August 24.

Open registration will begin August 25 and go through September 18 with open team spots filled on a first-come basis.

"It is so exciting to start celebrating our 10th year with this Fall season," stated executive director Kirsten Haas. "There is so much potential yet to be realized for this organization and I cannot wait to see what our future holds for the girls of Berks and Schuylkill counties. I honestly believe that every girl could benefit from a program like this because of the quality of the life lessons learned in each session."

Girls on the Run serves 3rd to 8th grade girls in Berks and Schuylkill counties. All activities are adaptable for girls who require it, and financial assistance is available so that participants do not miss out on the social, emotional and physical benefits of the program.

For additional information, visit www.gotrberks.org