READING, Pa. – A former death row inmate says he wants you to look at him differently.
"Show me as an example of what you can do, given the opportunity," said Shawn Bridges.
Bridges spent more than 20 years on death row for a homicide conviction in the late 1990s. Retried in 2013 and resentenced in 2018, he's been free since 2019.
"I got a second chance," Bridges said. "A second opportunity to live life again."
Like many coming back into society, Bridges faced challenges finding a job.
"McDonald's, or Burger King, any minimum work, you have trouble because you got a record," he said.
This story, though, is about the job he did find and the opportunities he wants to help others in his situation find, too.
"I know it from both sides," Bridges said. "First, I know the criminal side. I know the jail side of things. You come home and get an opportunity. I work in the courthouse. I work in the court's clerk's office."
After his job at the Montgomery County Courthouse, he heads to the Berks Community Action Program to help others return to society after their sentences.
"You need ID, because the prison you was at didn't help you get one," Bridges said. "Or you need some type of health care. Or you need clothing. The minimum stuff. That's our job."
Why should you care about this problem?
"Every day somebody is being released," Bridges said.
He doesn't just want to talk to those who have served their sentences but also those whose sentences haven't been set.
"I can tell a teenager, a child, 'This is what you got looking forward to if you continue down this path,'" he said. "'You really wanna go to prison?'"
Bridges has been there. Now he's here. To help those like him and to hopefully find young people like him before it's too late.
"A normal person don't really think about the consequences of their actions until they're actually in it," Bridges said. "I'm trying to stop it before we get that far."
If you know someone soon to be released from prison, you can reach out to the Berks Community Action Program on its website.