READING, Pa. – Parents got a look at some updates inside a Reading elementary school.
Glenside Elementary held an open house Tuesday night.
The Reading School District says it has worked on updates for two years. Officials say those updates cost about $6.8 million.
An official says the money went towards several projects, including adding an elevator for accessibility and improving the exterior of the building. Windows were also replaced, and air conditioning and inhalation were improved.
"Took the time to really delve down into the small details for our students," said Acting Principal Paige Weitzel. "It is just so vital for our students to be able to feel they are part of a bigger community."
One attendee showed up with a photo of the late state Sen. Mike O'Pake. The longtime senator went to the school when he was a child.