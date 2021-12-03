OLEY TWP., Pa. — A popular Christmastime tradition in Berks County is back and better than ever.
Glick's Greenhouse began its annual poinsettia show inside its new greenhouses in Oley Township on Friday. This year's theme is "Celebrating the Joys of Christmas."
The free event offers visitors the chance to enjoy complimentary refreshments, live music and, of course, the plants.
The show will continue through next Saturday, Dec. 11, with the only exception being this Sunday, when Glick's is closed. The hours are 1 until 7 p.m.