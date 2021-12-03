OLEY TWP., Pa. — A popular Christmastime tradition in Berks County is back and better than ever.

Glick's Greenhouse began its annual poinsettia show inside its new greenhouses in Oley Township on Friday. This year's theme is "Celebrating the Joys of Christmas."

The free event offers visitors the chance to enjoy complimentary refreshments, live music and, of course, the plants.

The show will continue through next Saturday, Dec. 11, with the only exception being this Sunday, when Glick's is closed. The hours are 1 until 7 p.m.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.