ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Ozzy's Family Fun Center in Ontelaunee Township is no more, but this weekend, you will have a chance to return to the center on Route 61 and take parts of it home with you. All sorts of items will be put up for auction.

"Gonna be selling all the items that were left over from the Ozzy's Fun Center," said Les Longenecker, auctioneer.

This Saturday, they can become yours.

"I think it will be well attended, good day," said Longenecker.

You will be able to bid in person and online.

"There's people registered from all across the country," Longenecker said. "You know, I had guys asking about airports flying in from Texas and a lot of local interest. This was you know a popular place for the kids."

Longenecker said the center will be auctioning off an entire maze, go-karts, a rock-climbing wall, batting cages and even some Ozzy's keepsakes.

"Some memorabilia from the good-old days," he said. "Kids used to come here and have a good time."

All of this comes after Ozzy's closed. Gene Stork's snow plow and salt spreader business, Stork's Plows, bought the building in August.

"We plan to move all of our current business from Route 183 over to 61 here," said Stork.

He said the first step is auctioning off items this weekend. The auction will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.