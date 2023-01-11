HARRISBURG, Pa.- A new and very cute addition to the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year is goat snuggling, provided by a farm right here in Berks County.

"I'm the goat father," said Justin Steinmetz, owner of Steinmetz Family Farms in Ruscombmanor Township.

"My wife had a crazy idea to do goat snuggling in July to make a little extra money, because we had too many animals and we needed to pay the feed bills," said Steinmetz. "I said you're crazy hon, no one's going to want to do goat snuggling and I was wrong!"

They tested the concept at the Kutztown Folk Festival where it was a hit.

This is the first year they are doing goat snuggling at the PA Farm Show. There's about 40 goats for people to snuggle and they say already it's been a huge success.

"I was here the other day and I saw the baby goats, but the line was so long," said Hailey Webb of Dauphin County who was at the farm show with her friend Neveah Vega. "Today the line wasn't as long so I decided to come over and look at the baby goats because I just love goats so much!"

"It's $5 to come in, you can stay as long as you want, because honestly this is a bonding moment and how do you put a time limit on somebody who needs a little more goat therapy than someone else," said Steinmetz.

He monitors the goats to make sure they're doing okay but said overall they love the attention.

"We just say have fun, enjoy, and be nice to the animals," said Steinmetz.

"It's worth waiting and it's worth the $5 to come and snuggle them for as long as you want," said Webb.