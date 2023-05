CUMRU TWP., Pa. - An online fundraiser is underway for a family after a one-year-old girl died in a Cumru Township fire.

The fire broke out last Saturday at a home in the 700 block of Philadelphia Avenue (Route 724.)

Officials say the father tried everything he could to save his daughter.

The mother's employer started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $20,000.

The fund has already collected more than $14,000 in donations.

Those interested in donating can do so here.