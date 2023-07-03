KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Kutztown Folk Festival is always looking to give people good old-fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch experiences while adding new and interesting attractions. This year, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts is on site as part of a new partnership.

"We felt it was a very natural collaboration, because we are a community-focused art center," said Maggie Gallen, GoggleWorks' programs director. "It felt like aligned with our mission and our goal."

GoggleWorks has a variety of activities to do, demonstrations to see and, of course, things to buy.

"We're doing a block-printing tote bag station that a lot of people are gravitating towards," Gallen said.

"I went up to the kid section and I made a bag there with little prints with ink," said 8-year-old Allison, who was visiting from New Jersey with her family.

From modern trends to old-fashioned activities, there is something for everyone.

"The Pennsylvania Dutch apple butter, which is pretty much an apple sauce that you cook for about 20 hours," said Matt Esser, a Kutztown local who has been working at the folk festival for the past 25 years. "Every hour, you add a gallon of cider to it and evaporate the waters off of it and leave behind those natural sugars."

The festival will run through Sunday. Admission costs $16 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of 13 and 17. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. A weekly pass is available to purchase for $40. Parking is free.