READING, Pa.- The GoggleWorks in Reading is celebrating an endowment milestone.
The fund reached nearly $12 million in contributions for the future of the arts center.
There's no shortage of artistic outlets to experience at the GoggleWorks. It's something the center's leaders pride themselves on, transforming peoples' lives through interactions with art. However, sustaining it takes a lot of planning and support.
"Our costs for running this property are about $500,000 a year," says GoggleWorks Executive Director, Levi Landis. "So there's extraordinary overhead costs that come with that and then the programming alone is about $2.5 million."
Recently, close to $12 million in funding has come in through donors, including the Windgate Foundation which gave $8.8 million toward the future of the art oasis.
Landis says this gift is remarkable and does a great deal in enabling them to continue their mission.
"That the work we do inside our walls here serving 250,000 people can happen in perpetuity," says Landis, He adds, "a mentor of mine always said that with every great gift should come a promise, so we want to promise the community to expand the work that we're doing."
Some of the funding will go specifically to children's programs and the center is also working on ways to step more outside their walls.
"We've never had a fund of this size to make sure that we could keep going and that we can address really critical maintenance and capital needs as well," says Landis.
They're hoping to announce more specific plans regarding expansion later this year.