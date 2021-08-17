GoggleWorks drive-in theater
GoggleWorks Center for the Arts

READING, Pa. — It's been a quarter-century since Berks County's last drive-in theater went dark. Now, two nonprofits are about to project a new light on some of that movie-going nostalgia.

GoggleWorks Center for the Arts and Centro Hispano announced Tuesday that they have teamed up to host a drive-in film series as a way of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in September.

"Celebrating Hispanic achievements in the arts through film is a great way to bring our diverse community together and we thank the GoggleWorks team for recognizing Latino achievements in the arts," said Michael Toledo, Centro Hispano's president and CEO.

To make it possible, GoggleWorks has installed a large, outdoor movie screen on its campus at North Second and Washington streets in Reading's Entertainment Square.

Every Saturday in September, the organizations will screen a film in a drive-in or walk-up format.

"We hope this program will serve movie-lovers throughout our community and build familiarity and interest in art for those who are new to our art center," said Steven Nicodemus, GoggleWorks' theater manager, who designed the program.

Each Saturday's events will begin with food and make-and-take art activities at 7 p.m., followed by the movie at 8 p.m.

The four films that will be shown are:

  • Sept. 4: "In the Heights" (English)
  • Sept. 11: "Selena" (English)
  • Sept. 18: "Buena Vista Social Club" (English)
  • Sept. 25: "Pan's Labyrinth" (Spanish with English subtitles)

Tickets for each night's movie can be purchased on GoggleWorks' website.

