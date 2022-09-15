READING, Pa. — A nonprofit is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square.

Local youth arts group RIZE is holding an opening reception for "Las Caras," which translates to "the faces," on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

It's an exhibition centering on Berks photographer Don Carrick's work about storytelling through photography.

A New York City photographer — Joe Conzo — will also display his work showcasing changes in New York.

The exhibit will continue through Oct. 15.