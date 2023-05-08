READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night for the city to vacate Thorn Street from Walnut Street to the northern edge of the right of way with Washington Street.

The request to remove Thorn Street as a dedicated city street was made by GoggleWorks LLC and GoggleWorks Artist Housing LLC as part of a proposed annexation plan currently before the city planning commission.

The annexation plan proposal is to join all 18 properties owned by the applicants to form one common deed, which is the first step toward an expansion plan that could include an outdoor art park with an amphitheater.

City Council held a public hearing on the matter last month.

At that time, council learned that the portion of Thorn Street in question currently operates as a driveway into the GoggleWorks parking lots.

Also during Monday night's meeting, City Council approved an ordinance to revise some current parking configurations in the downtown area.

In addition, it authorized an amendment of the American Rescue Plan Act budget to appropriate $50,000 for the creation of a youth violence prevention website.