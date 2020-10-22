READING, Pa. - During a global health crisis, what place do sculptures and other forms of artistic expression have in our struggling society?
"People think about the arts as a leisure activity, but they don't see all the work that we do in outreach, in education, empowering young people, empowering others to change their lives," Levi Landis, executive director of the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square.
Arts funding is often the first on the cutting board when it comes to finances, even outside of a global pandemic, with so many industries hurting.
"The arts and culture industry was also hit really hard, to the tune of about $14 billion net nationwide," Landis explained.
So, instead of repairs and odds and ends around the GoggleWorks, the staff is looking to focus its financial efforts outward.
"Our students that were affected, artists in our network and our normal orbit, and others that have been impacted, either through inability to pay rent or inability to get supplies or need for scholarships," Landis explained.
The GoggleWorks is currently asking people in the Reading area and beyond to help raise $50,000 for struggling artists in the area.
"$50,000 is a drop in the bucket," Landis said, "but it's a meaningful hit when you're thinking about the folks right here in our community that we can serve."