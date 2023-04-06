READING, Pa. – The GoggleWorks Center for the Arts is holding its 19th annual "The Art of Jazz: Frank Scott Memorial Art Show" exhibit.
It opened on April 1, as Berks Jazz Fest was nearing its end.
The center says the artists featured in the show express how jazz inspires and impacts art, music and the community.
According to the GoggleWorks website, the art show was founded during the 2005 Berks Jazz Fest, and honors the legendary local jazz musician Frank Scott.
The exhibit is currently open at the Schmidt Gallery on the second floor of GoggleWorks through April 20.