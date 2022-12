READING, Pa. - GoggleWorks in Reading is hosting a Handcrafted Holiday Market.

The pop-up shop will have plenty of homemade gifts up for sale, live demonstrations, live music, and more.

There will also be interactive holiday-themed activities like handmade wreath-making and Christmas ornaments.

The event is has a pay-what-you-can admission fee.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.