GoggleWorks glass
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square is getting ready to take its hot glass demonstration out into the community.

"This specifically is something that's designed to be a spectacle," said Levi Landis, the GoggleWorks' executive director.

GoggleWorks glass

After close to a year of being on hiatus, the hot glass studio at the GoggleWorks is back up and running.

"Hot glass is the most amazing material in the world," said Scott Krenitsky, the studio's manager. "There's nothing like it."

Krenitsky has been working with the molten art form for more than two decades. He and Landis said the new mobile furnace, called "Double Dragon," allows them to take the craftsmanship to the streets.

GoggleWorks glass

"It's a way for us to use art as a catalyst for change and as a catalyst for transformation in their lives," said Landis. "When people make things, some great things happen. You can connect with somebody else and you can express yourself. There's a therapeutic element to it, and then you get this souvenir, a kind of talisman or memory of that process itself."

"Biggest thing I'm excited about is being able to do demonstrations for kids," Krenitsky shared.

Right now, they're getting familiar with the dragon and working out the details, but they expect it to be ready to hit the streets by summer. They're also hoping to expand to other art forms like ceramics and woodworking.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.