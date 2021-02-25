READING, Pa. - The GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading's Entertainment Square is getting ready to take its hot glass demonstration out into the community.
"This specifically is something that's designed to be a spectacle," said Levi Landis, the GoggleWorks' executive director.
After close to a year of being on hiatus, the hot glass studio at the GoggleWorks is back up and running.
"Hot glass is the most amazing material in the world," said Scott Krenitsky, the studio's manager. "There's nothing like it."
Krenitsky has been working with the molten art form for more than two decades. He and Landis said the new mobile furnace, called "Double Dragon," allows them to take the craftsmanship to the streets.
"It's a way for us to use art as a catalyst for change and as a catalyst for transformation in their lives," said Landis. "When people make things, some great things happen. You can connect with somebody else and you can express yourself. There's a therapeutic element to it, and then you get this souvenir, a kind of talisman or memory of that process itself."
"Biggest thing I'm excited about is being able to do demonstrations for kids," Krenitsky shared.
Right now, they're getting familiar with the dragon and working out the details, but they expect it to be ready to hit the streets by summer. They're also hoping to expand to other art forms like ceramics and woodworking.