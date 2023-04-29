READING, Pa. - A big announcement was made in Reading on Saturday during the annual Iron Pour and Forge Festival at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading about a partnership with the Kutztown Folk Festival.

Heather Zimmerman of the Kutztown Folk Festival was joined on-stage with Levi Landis to announce a brand-new partnership for the 2023 Kutztown Folk Festival. The duo is ready to bring a blast from the past into the hustle and bustle of today.

"We're thrilled to bring an ages old way of looking at art in a new and exciting way," said Landis. Executive Director of GoggleWorks.

GoggleWorks will be bringing their artistic programs live to the festival for 9-days straight starting July 1st.

"There are artists that have been doing these processes, like blacksmithing, hot glass ceramics," continued Landis. "They've been doing it for centuries and we get to find new ways to connect people with art."

Heather Zimmerman, Director of the Kutztown Folk Festival is excited about the partnership and says "they're teaching a lot of stuff that goes back to old time trades, pottery, weaving, embroidery, book binding."

All of the interactive and hands on activities are free to you with just the admission into the Kutztown Folk Festival, says organizers.

"We are taking everything people have always loved about the folk festival and just building on it," continued Zimmerman.

"We think art is most interesting when it is interactive based and life-long," continued Landis. "That means we want to give people of all ages a chance to get their hands dirty with making things.

The Kutztown Folk Festival will run from July 1st - 9th.