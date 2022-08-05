READING, Pa. — Reading's Entertainment Square will soon have a lot more to offer visitors.

GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced Friday a multi-year expansion plan that includes the addition of an outdoor Art Park.

The acre of space will feature public art, an amphitheater, a café and bar, and interactive designs, according to Sandy Solmon, a GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit Art Park committee.

She said the space could also accommodate pop-ups, art demonstrations and classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.

"It is true that when we strive to be great, it draws others to that energy, and the community flourishes," Solmon said.

Work on the project will be carried out in three phases, with the first phase set to get underway in the fall. That will include adding flexible programming space, public art, large garden beds and designer light towers to the main courtyard.

Thorn Alley will also be transformed, with the addition of a performance stage, public art, a full-service restaurant and bar, and dynamic lighting.

"This first phase is the culmination of four years of planning," said Levi Landis, GoggleWorks' executive director, "and during that time we have piloted and expanded placemaking programs throughout the community."

A half-million dollars from Berks County's share of federal COVID-19 relief money will help fund the project.

A timeline for the second and third phases of the project has not yet been established.

Also announced Friday is a new partnership with the DoubleTree Hotel, which will take over and expand the art center's food operations. The hotel will also serve as the exclusive caterer for GoggleWorks' on-site events.

"It's all about partnerships," said Rodney Ridley, GoggleWorks' chair of strategic partnerships, "and [hotel] General Manager Craig Poole and his team are the perfect partners to expand our culinary programs. They have a proven, award-winning track record with hospitality and foodservice coupled with a passion for building community resilience through food."

GoggleWorks said it will also work with the DoubleTree to develop a culinary career development program.