READING, Pa. – GoggleWorks Center for the Arts is honoring Pride month with a play-reading Thursday.
It's called "Voices from Stonewall," and it's about the history of the Stonewall riots from multiple perspectives.
GoggleWorks is partnering with the Reading Theater Project and the LGBT Center of Reading for the "LGBT+ PlaywRIGHTing" series, which started in May.
"The goal for all of the work we do is to shine a light on the humanity of others," said Vicki Haller Graff, artistic director for the Reading Theater Project, "and so we're hoping that this can uplift the LGBT community and shine a light on their experiences."
Thursday's performance takes place at 7 p.m. The final reading in the series comes next Thursday night.
Youth.gov says it was during the 1969 Stonewall riots that "patrons and supporters of the Stonewall Inn in New York City staged an uprising to resist the police harassment and persecution to which LGBT Americans were commonly subjected."