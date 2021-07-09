READING, Pa. | Two things happened during the pandemic causing the Goggleworks to reevaluate uses for some of its resources.
"First we had to cancel all of our large events, like weddings," says Executive Director, Levi Landis. "We have about 40-50 weddings a year. Also Sly Fox Brewing Company, which had just opened the restaurant here at the ground floor had to close that due to the restrictions from the pandemic."
Both kitchens have been vacant for several months and now the Goggleworks is exploring ways they can be resources for the community.
"We want to meet very specific needs of our community for food security and food access," says Landis, but also teach people how to cook, teach people how to be creative."
He believes the kitchens provide a great opportunity to foster the culinary art form while also tackling the issue of food insecurity.
"There's great groups working here in the city that come from Mexico, Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, 1st & 2nd generation refugee and immigrant communities," says Landis. "Their food is incredible and the creativity that goes into it is just remarkable."
he goal is to utilize produce from their gardens, teach cooking and other culinary skills to contribute within the local community, and to provide resources for people looking to grow in those areas.
"We think that these kitchens provide a great opportunity to do that," says Landis.