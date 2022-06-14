SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - It was the 9th year for a golf outing for amputees hosted by Reading Hospital Rehabilitation in Wyomissing.
"I never thought I'd be swinging a golf club again," says 79-year-old Fred Davis, who became an amputee six years ago.
"It all stems from diabetes," says Davis, "but the diabetes for me stems from a service-related Agent Orange exposure."
It changed his life drastically but having a support system around him was a big help. "You get a sense for what everybody else is feeling, mentally and physically," says Davis.
Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing held its 9th annual amputee golf outing sponsored by the Amputee Support group.
"We have a golf pro who can help them hit and teach them how to hit and get back out on the green if they want to," says Joe Zona, a physical therapy assistant at Reading Hospital.
The event helps build confidence and provides support for those who participate and it helps them to understand that they can still be active.
"It's for anybody new, wants to try it again, or anybody who just wants to test their balance on their prosthetic," says Zona. "[If] they want to see if golfing is something they would like to do."
Davis has been here before and he says it's an amazing opportunity to work with the professionals who volunteer their time to help.
"The guy I was working with, he's so patient," says Davis. "That's what it takes, you know."