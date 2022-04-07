SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Bob Wolfenden didn't mean to wear the same pink as Tiger Woods did in his return to the Masters, but the single-digit handicapper from Lehigh County takes it as a good sign.
"It's a great weekend," said Wolfenden, "and it's even better this year with Tiger coming back."
As Wolfenden takes a tune-up lesson at Sittler Golf in South Heidelberg Township, he and golfers everywhere are watching to see what Tiger does in his return.
"Not only do the other players feel it, but the fans," said Wolfenden. "It's going to be crazy."
It's a remarkable comeback for the 15-time major winner coming off a brutal, single-car crash in February 2021 where he suffered a serious leg injury.
"[Tiger's leg] could have been amputated, he could have never been in this situation," said Ryan Kline, a golf professional at Sittler Golf.
Fast forward 14 months, Tiger is back on the prowl, and it's got golf stores buzzing. Some call it, 'The Tiger Effect.'
"We really see the hype and what he's wearing, you know, people buying that product in the shop," said Kline.
While the Tiger Effect is certainly a real thing, the game of golf has been doing pretty well in his absence from the course. Golf pros here say that popularity of the game of golf skyrocketed during the pandemic.
"It was just a boom," said Kline. "People that weren't playing golf got into golf, and people that haven't played golf in years are getting back into it."