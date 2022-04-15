READING, Pa - The sights and sounds of midday traffic seem almost overwhelming along Schuylkill Ave, hovering over Route 12.
But for Christians, this isn't just any other day.
“Good Friday is the death of god we should all be united,” said Carmen Maldonado of Reading.
Recent deadly violence has been doing quite the opposite in the city.
"We are praying at the site of where the death occurred or where the body was dumped here on Schuylkill Avenue,” said Pastor Bruce Osterhout of Christ Lutheran Church.
Good Friday walks, bearing a cross, are often used to reference significant religious events from long ago - but these sites are far too recent - with a body left on the avenue just weeks ago.
"In the middle of the day,” said Pastor Osterhout.
Close to the school. It's important for us to pray. And ask for forgiveness.
With all the distractions along this busy stretch of Schuylkill Ave and 183, the pastor hopes some will pause even for a moment and think about how they can help prevent future violence.
“Yes, we hope so, that's why we are praying here today on the bridge. Amid the noise and by pass lots of people pass by here every day we want them to think about how they act and how they treat one another,” said Pastor Osterhout.
One grandmother brought her grandson, who just received his First Communion, to teach him and guide him.
"There's a lot of crime and starting at a young age the drug and alcohol at an early age we should all be involved with our children's grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said Maldonado.
A Good Friday - with a simple cross - to help shine more light on what's happening on these streets.
“That needs to be carried out every day of our lives we need to respect life,” Pastor Osterhout said.