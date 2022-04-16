READING, Pa. - It's not a dusty journey through Jerusalem on the way to Calvary.
“This neighborhood is marginalized and doesn't get as much attention as it needs,” said Mary Wolfe with Hope Lutheran Church.
But rather the often broken back streets of the inner city.
“There have been so many incidents of gun violence in this neighborhood and there are three that are really close to us,” said Wolfe.
Long after the bright blue and red lights of police cars leave the scene of a deadly shooting, makeshift memorials remain, often a blend of favorite libations and candles with religious imagery.
"These were all people with family and loved ones,” said Wolfe.
Various church members gathered to carry the cross to these lonely, solemn sites in the city, from Schuylkill Avenue..
“There was a body that was dropped off right over there in Schuylkill Ave. on the bridge,” said Wolfe.
..to Miltimore Street.
"Right here, there were people that were killed on Miltimore Street,” Wolfe said.
"It’s a unique pilgrimage for these pastors and parishioners, some who have a very close connection to recent violence.
“Especially one that happened over on Miltimore Street, he was a young man that grew up in our church and he was actually my godson,” Wolfe said.
These people spent their Good Friday walking the city of Reading, and now they're asking the community to stand with them.
“Raise awareness for these kinds of things and really come together and stand together against violence like this,” said Hannah Knox.