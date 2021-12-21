READING, Pa. – Items not currently on display but tucked away inside the Reading Public Museum will soon be packed up and shipped for storage at the downtown Wells Fargo building in April, as the museum continues to sound the alarm on structural and environmental issues.
"The collection is owned by a public entity — the Reading School District — as well as the grounds, and the Foundation (for Reading Public Museum) is responsible for the operations," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, a member of Reading City Council.
Some see this as the first sign of a potential relocation of the museum, but Goodman-Hinnershitz says she wants to see more discussion about the potential use of COVID-19 relief money to help repair the museum.
"I think it's a good idea, is to be able to to look at what potential funding do we have," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "And not only have it be just the city — be looking at the county."
Developer Alan Shuman says the details of his agreement are still in the process of being finalized but he does believe the relocation to be temporary. Meanwhile, Goodman-Hinnershitz says she's grateful he stepped in.
"I certainly understand there needs to be better storage space, and I applaud Alan Shuman for coming with a location that's inside the city," Goodman-Hinnershitz said, "but that doesn't mean that the museum itself, as a public museum, would be moving outside of the city."
As the discussion on whether to repair or move the museum elsewhere continues, when it comes to the planned relocation of the museum's collection, Goodman-Hinnershitz says she wants to see something happen first.
"The first piece is, I would like to be able to, as a citizen, see how that collection, all of it, has been inventoried, where it's all located at," she said. "I think that's a responsibility when you have ownership of that type of property."