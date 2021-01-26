HARRISBURG, Pa. - Goodwill is once again asking the community to hold onto donations as it works to free up space in its donation centers.
Goodwill Keystone Area announced Tuesday that the donation centers in its 22-county service territory will be closed until the end of February so that current inventory can be sorted and distributed to the organizations 44 retail stores, which will remain open.
"We are grateful for the incredible generosity of our donors over the past several months," said Rick Hill, Goodwill Keystone Area's president and CEO. "Because of this overwhelming support, we need to temporarily stop collection of donations and are asking the community to hold their donated goods until we reopen. When we do, we will gladly accept all that you have saved for us."
Goodwill said the donation boom began at the start of the pandemic in March and resulted in a temporary halt in donations being accepted over the summer.
To help move the current inventory and open up storage capacity at its donation centers, Goodwill said it is looking to hire people to fill full- and part-time sorting and processing positions for various shifts. A listing of current job openings can be found on Goodwill's website.
Goodwill has five stores and donation centers in Berks County as well as one in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County.