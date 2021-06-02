READING, Pa. | GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, one of the country’s largest interactive art centers, and Lauer’s Park Elementary School, an innovative K-5 school, announced a new partnership called Art in the Garden on Wednesday.
The project will allow GoggleWorks to apply its interactive art studio model to the dynamic garden environment at Lauer’s Park, serving school children and community residents alike, GoogleWorks announced.
For over a decade Lauer’s Park, a successful K-5 school, developed a network of garden classrooms, native plant habitats, greenhouses, beehives, outdoor ponds and waterfalls, and a fitness track.
The effort was led by former principal Gordon Hoodak along with teachers, students, and volunteers, the school says. Hoodak’s recent retirement as principal as well as the pandemic, led the new principal Jasmin Sanchez-Lopez to explore creative ways to progress the gardens and reignite the program.
And in her search for creativity and inspiration, Sanchez-Lopez turned to GoogleWorks to help her school's projects, officials said.
“This partnership aligns with Lauer’s Park’s vision,” said Jasmin Sanchez-Lopez. “We provide students with the opportunities to discover dreams and the skills to make them come true. Through our gardens and this opportunity, students will be able to have real life application of what is learned in the classroom
"It is so exciting to be redefining what classrooms look like,” she concluded.
Art in the Garden leaders are currently seeking a Garden Manager to lead educational programs and garden operations, officials say. Growing and food production will begin immediately, primarily in the publicly-accessible container garden on North 2nd Street.
Beginning in the fall of 2021, the classroom gardens at the corner of Walnut and North 3rd Streets will be active, giving Reading School District students the opportunity to learn about sustainability, farming, nutrition, art-in-horticulture, and a variety of STEAM topics through GoggleWorks’ After School Arts Program (ASAP), they say.
“When some people think about art, they imagine expensive paintings or ancient sculptures behind glass,” said GoggleWorks executive director Levi Landis. “This project reminds school kids and our community that art also happens in our gardens, kitchens, and public spaces.”
In 2018, GoggleWorks leaders stated they joined a coalition of community organizations, including Lauer’s Park, and residents aiming to serve city residents more significantly. Regular meetings with stakeholders culminated in a comprehensive plan to activate the neighborhood through partnerships, public placemaking, and cultural programs.
The Wyomissing Foundation gathered key stakeholders to serve as a task force and granted seed funding to launch Art in the Garden, officials said.
Leaders said that the project also addresses issues surrounding food access and education.
“Recently, our team has been focusing on how our mission can spill out of our walls, using art to solve major challenges in our community,” said Landis.
GoggleWorks leaders envision the program expanding art activities across the local food system, an approach they refer to as “farm-to-classroom-to-table.” In addition to the educational programs, the project will provide nutrient-rich food to the community through monthly market events with Rodale Institute and ongoing “pick-and-take” activities, GoogleWorks stated.
As Landis put it, “Our dream is to get school kids and residents creatively growing food in the gardens, learning about culinary arts and nutrition in our teaching kitchens, and distributing fresh food to the neighborhood, even in GoggleWorks’ restaurant.”
In the summer of 2022, Art in the Garden will host a Resident Horticulturist, an expansion to GoggleWorks’ regular summer residency program, officials say.
Similar to that visual art program, the Resident Horticulturist will live in Reading for 10 weeks, teaching and developing a capstone project. In this case, the capstone will be a permaculture installation, new garden plot, or other permanent green asset for the benefit of the community.