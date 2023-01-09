HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania state House Republican who nominated and voted for Democratic state Representative Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker says Rozzi is waffling on whether he will register as an independent and should resign.

A letter sent to Rozzi on Monday by Representative Jim Gregory says “bonds of trust" between the two have been broken.

The men have worked closely together on child sexual abuse issues.

Rozzi was the surprise choice as speaker last week, breaking a deadlock caused by the two parties’ photo finish results in November.

Rozzi promised that day to govern as an independent, but questions were raised whether he would change his party registration.