A Berks County football team's homecoming had to be cancelled, but that didn't stop the school from celebrating.
The team started a new tradition to recognize those who made an impact on seniors.
Governor Mifflin's high school football team is off to a great start this season with a 5-0 record. That made the cancellation of their homecoming game last weekend extra disappointing.
The players made the best of the situation by giving back to their teachers.
On Friday, each of the 19 seniors picked a current or former teacher who made an impact in their lives and gave them their jersey to wear for the day. They called it "My Jersey, Your Impact."
They wanted to recognize the teachers who have made a difference, and it was all a surprise.
Even though there was no homecoming game, there was plenty of school spirit to go around. The players read to fifth- and sixth-graders at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.
As they were leaving and heading back to the high school, they noticed Cumru Elementary having a dance party outside with the students there, so they joined in.
The past couple years have been difficult not just for their district but for all schools. School officials say this pandemic forced their entire staff to work harder to adjust to new challenges and this was a way to say thank you.