SHILLINGTON, Pa. – On Monday night, the Governor Mifflin School District —like many other local school districts and municipalities — opted to take advantage of current low interest rates to refinance its debt and save money.
The district's school board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of a series of general obligation notes to finance various capital projects in the district. The maximum aggregate principal amount is not to exceed $33,725,000.
Governor Mifflin is in the process of making renovations to its high school and middle school buildings. It also plans to construct a new community building and make upgrades to the elementary school buildings.
Other actions
The school board approved the 2021-22 preliminary General Fund budget, in the amount of $74,399,858. Revenue is anticipated to be $72,378,446. The major expenses are expected to be instruction, at $44,827,114, and support services, at $20,518,083.
With Berks County facing another week of horrid winter weather, Superintendent William McKay recognized the district's operations staff for their recent efforts.
"Not only did they clean the snow from all of our buildings during the week," he said. "They returned on weekends to give all the buildings the deep cleaning required by the COVID-19 protocols."
The board approved dual enrollment agreements with Alvernia University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the 2021-22 school year.
An agreement with Children's Home of Reading Day Academy to provide special education services for an unnamed student during the 2020-21 school year, at the rate of $208 per day, was also approved.
In addition, the board approved an independent educational evaluation, to include neuropsychological and speech components, for an unnamed student at a total cost not to exceed $7,000.
There were also two cocurricular hires for the spring 2021 season. Peter Clark was named head coach, high school girls track, with a stipend of $7,156.40. Clark replaces Jane Buckley.
David Dominick was hired assistant coach, high school boys lacrosse, effective for the spring 2021 season, with a stipend $3,666.08. He replaces Andrew Richie.
The board approved an amendment to the initial Guaranteed Energy Savings Act between the school district and Reynolds Energy Services, Harrisburg. The scope of services is amended to include work at the high school, the middle school, Cumru Elementary and Brecknock Elementary. The amendment is anticipated to save the district $80,000.
The board accepted an E-Rate bid from Windstream Enterprise, Little Rock, Ark., to provide point-to-point network connectivity from the high school to Brecknock Elementary for 36 months, at $645 per month.
Also, the board approved an E-Rate bid for $247,403, from IntegraOne, Allentown, to purchase network equipment for the high school, middle school, intermediate school, Brecknock Elementary, Cumru Elementary, Mifflin Park Elementary and the education center.
Plus, two E-Rate bids from CDW, Cherry Hill, N.J., were approved to purchase network equipment, such as racks and enclosures, in the amount of $900, and uninterrupted power supply, in the amount of $17,640.
E-rate is a federal program that allows school districts to receive discounted rates on telecommunications and internet services.