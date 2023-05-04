When someone's glass isn't full, we're taught to pour a little of ours into theirs.
"It's simple," said Colton Brady. "This is the least we can do for her."
Glasses of lemonade, merchandise sales, curbside dinners from Mimmo's and ice cream from Sweet Ride to do exactly that: Raise at least $500 for Brady's favorite second grade teacher, Mrs. Baker, to offset medical bills, and more importantly, bring her joy.
"I am just so incredibly thankful," said Linda Baker, tearfully. "It just fills my heart that after 34 years of teaching in this district, how people have come together."
Baker is battling leukemia and just finished her third round of chemotherapy treatment. She's awaiting test results to see if she is in remission.
"I feel good, tired some days, but overall, I think I am tolerating it well," she told 69 News. "Things are going as well as can be expected."
The diagnosis, unfortunately, forced the Governor Mifflin teacher into an early retirement and away from the students she loves.
"A little bit of action, like a lemonade stand, can make a huge difference not only monetarily to offset the bills, but also, this is the first time Mrs. Baker has been able to see the kids, outside, on a beautiful day," said Heather Brady, Colton's mother.
Brady says last summer, Colton created a lemonade stand for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Mrs. Baker heard what Colton was doing, and the two connected.
"She's been the best teacher we had touch our lives, and, of course, we were heartbroken when Mrs. Baker had to step away due to a cancer diagnosis — that was completely a surprise to all of us," added Brady. "Colton being Colton still wanted to make her proud."
Baker said what the community is doing is touching her heart and that she is so thankful for the outpouring of support since doctors gave her the diagnosis in January.
Colton's initial goal of raising $500 was not just met; it was surpassed before the event ended.
"It's awesome how we can do that, though, with everyone coming here for my teacher, our teacher," Colton added.
He says Mrs. Baker has spent so much time inspiring her students; now, it's their turn to help.
"Help like this and support like this from the community just gives me the extra drive to keep on fighting and survive this," Mrs. Baker said. "This definitely helps."
"I hope Colton's story inspires other kids to just do it, you know, whatever your heart desires," added Brady.