SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Superintendent William McKay on Monday night hosted a Governor Mifflin "state of the district" presentation, providing an overview of the secondary school project and other school district initiatives.
No questions were taken from the public during the one-way virtual program, as McKay laid out the three-phase schedule for the secondary school project.
Beginning in June, phase one will focus on bringing the Governor Mifflin high school and middle school up to code and replacing critical systems, McKay said, noting that both buildings are more than 50 years old and need modernization.
Phase two, starting in May 2022, will focus on building a community center between the high school stadium and multipurpose field, McKay said. The center will house physical education courses and athletics and will also be available to the public for events.
By moving physical education out of the high and middle schools, more upgraded classroom space will be available in those buildings without the need for additions, McKay explained.
Phase 3, starting in summer 2023, will include upgrades to the fine and performing arts areas of the high and middle schools, a redesigned kitchen and dining area, and a redesigned library.
McKay noted that historically low interest rates and reasonable construction costs during the pandemic have allowed the district to take on the secondary campus project.
The total cost for all projects is $57.2 million, and the goal for completion is summer 2024. The district's building project website notes that there will be no tax millage increase as a result of the building projects.
McKay also gave a summary of the district's comprehensive plan, which started two years ago with a group of 80 students, staff and community members that met six times over nine months.
The group's work created a foundation for the district's vision for the next six years and focuses on high-quality instruction, a high-performance organization, performance enablers and community connections.
Lisa Hess, assistant superintendent, gave an overview of the district's efforts to create equity for students and a welcoming environment by ensuring that all staff, students and community members have a connection to district through sense of belonging. That work will continue into the summer with teachers and the community.