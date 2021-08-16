SHILLINGTON, Pa. – When returning for the first day of school on August 23, all Governor Mifflin school students will be required to mask up as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 cases.
The board voted Monday night to approve a revised health and safety plan which will mandate the requirement during substantial/high transmission rates, which are defined as 50-100 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Berks County is currently in the substantial/high transmission category.
The board said it will consider revising the rules after the transmission rate moves to the moderate or low categories for a period of two weeks.
In the moderate category — defined by 10-49 total new cases — masks would be required for all students in pre-K through sixth grade, and recommended for all students in grades 7-12 and staff members.
Masks would only be optional for all students and staff when the transmission rates fall to the low category, which is zero to nine total new cases.
The board voted 8-0 to approve the revised safety plan.
Board member Andrew Pannafino abstained from the vote, saying he was uncomfortable making the decision.
The board also announced that President James Ulrich was attending the meeting by phone because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Cynthia A. Schadder, a Tower Health pediatrician and an advisor to the district on health issues, told the board the new delta variant does affect children.
"The unmasked population will put everyone at an unacceptable risk," Schadder said. "Now is the wrong time to take away preventative measures. We have a moral obligation to protect children to the best of our ability. Masks do reduce the transmission of COVID-19."
Parent Heather Bouchard said if masks work, she would like to see the scientific proof and the results of an actual study before the start of the school year.
"Children were extremely depressed last year and this is a mental health decision," Bouchard said. "I gave birth to my children, so that makes me their caregiver; I make the decisions for them. I do not want my children going back to being depressed like they were last year."
Cody Youse, who is a candidate for the school board, said teachers and students need to be given the freedom of choice.
"I would urge the district to allow parents the freedom to make their own decisions on whether it is appropriate for their children to be wearing masks," Youse said. "A lot of parents I talked to said they will pull their children from Governor Mifflin if forced to wear masks."
Allison Clark, a parent and teacher in the district, said she had to watch her teenage daughter recover from COVID-19 this past year.
"I would 100% wear a mask for whatever reasons to protect those who cannot protect themselves from COVID," Clark said. "I saw what COVID did to my daughter and I am happy to put on a mask this year."
Fourteen members of the community spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, which the board said was the most speakers in recent board history.