HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made his first budget address Tuesday in Harrisburg. It's one he says shares his vision for commonsense investments.
"Let's start by lowering costs for Pennsylvanians," Shapiro said in his address.
The governor called to eliminate the state cell phone tax, which he says would save Pennsylvania more than $120 million per year.
He also touched on Pennsylvania business taxes, which he says used to be the second-highest in the nation. Shapiro says those taxes make it too difficult for companies to grow and succeed, making it more difficult to sell Pennsylvania.
"This year, my administration is sending a different message: Pennsylvania is open for business," Shapiro promised.
He also says he wants to increase school funding. This comes after a Commonwealth Court judge recently ruled that Pennsylvania school districts are not being funded fairly.
>>>PA SEN. JUDY SCHWANK- (D) 11TH DISTRICT
(0:10) "I think that speech and the work that he's done was targeted specifically to look at bipartisanship, to make sure that we address the needs of all Pennsylvanians," said Democratic state Sen. Judy Schwank, who represents part of Berks County.
Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, who represents parts of Berks and Lancaster counties, mentioned concerns about programs in the proposal that were started by the federal government.
"A lot of these he's now proposing that the state take up and pay for these things, that if the federal government wanted to continue, they could actually be funding," Martin said.
Shapiro says he would like to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The governor also said he wants to create a fund that would send dollars directly to the Pennsylvania State Police.
A final budget is due by July 1.