LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa.- Flood waters from Sunday's storm ravaged parts of Lower Alsace Township causing major damage to buildings and setting back vital construction.

"This is beyond anything anyone has ever seen before. We're all just in disbelief," said Heidi Rochlin, superintendent of the Antietam School District.

The Carsonia bridge project is essentially back to square one after the storm erased more than a month of work.

"We were about 50-60% of the way through these projects that the Rep. and the Senator worked so hard to fund, and it all got wiped out in just a matter of a few minutes here," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

The flooding also badly damaged Antietam Middle Senior High School.

"Our basement, which had a lot of our maintenance equipment in it, plus all of our boilers and electric and stuff like that, completely wiped out. That was under six feet of water," Rochlin explained.

Officials say the first floor of the school, including classrooms, computer and art labs and the gym area, are unusable.

Rochlin says maintenance staff were there Sunday trying to protect the building.

"They fought. They did everything they could. They held the doors back from being destroyed by the water, but then they got trapped here," said Rochlin. "They stayed so long they got trapped here and they got stuck for six hours."

District officials are looking at several options for students to begin the school year, including utilizing space at neighboring districts, modular classrooms and potentially other buildings within the district.

"I know people feel battered and shook right now, but we're here and we're putting our arms around them and we're going to help them through this," said Gov. Shapiro. "We're going to rebuild and areas where we can't rebuild, we're going to assess what is the best possible outcome for residents, for students and for others."