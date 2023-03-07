HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled his first budget Tuesday and zeroed in on safety.

"I know that creating safe communities starts with ensuring police departments are well-staffed, well-funded and well-equipped," said Governor Shapiro.

The governor is proposing a public safety and protection fund. He said it would fund the State Police and will reduce the reliance on gas taxes by $100 million each year for the next five years.

Governor Shapiro said his budget proposes enough funding for four new cadet classes. The budget will add about 400 State Troopers. The State Police cover many rural communities.

"None of us want to walk away from public safety this budget year or in terms of anything that we do in the state government, so this makes a lot of sense," said State Senator Judy Schwank.

Senate Republicans said they will take a closer look at all of the governor's plans.

"Our appropriations team is going to spend the next 10 days getting into the very nooks and crannies of every single thing they're doing," said State Senator Scott Martin.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said, in part: "Gov. Shapiro recognizes the first duty of government is the safety of its citizens. We would like to commend him for providing a dedicated funding stream for the Pennsylvania State Police."

