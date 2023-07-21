MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, along with Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, visited Rodale Institute Friday to check out the veteran farmer program and how it's contributing to job growth and the organic farming industry in the state.

"We can speak of all of the research work and the partnership work but at the end of the day, somebody has to adopt the practice," said Redding.

Ramon Madrid is a veteran who served in Iraq. He turned to the Rodale Institute and organic farming as a way to cope with depression, anxiety and PTSD. Now, it's a way of life.

"My first year here was like the basic training of farming. I went from not knowing how to turn on a tractor to learning from brilliant minds about the technological advances and how that mixes with the ancient skill or growing food," said Madrid. "Rodale institute gives me an opportunity to serve my country in a regenerative way."

The governor says agriculture needs to be included in all conversations about economic growth and development in Pennsylvania.

"If we want to grow our economy here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we must invest in farms, we must invest in ag and I believe organic farming is key to that growth," says Shapiro.

He says previous administrations invested around $5.3 million in research and job-training initiatives, which is a good start, but the state needs to do more.

"We have to make sure that organic products are more readily available to all Pennsylvanians, not just some. We need to make sure that we're sensitive to pricing and we need to make sure that folks understand this is not a niche market, this is the​ market," said Shapiro.