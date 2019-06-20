Gov. Wolf declares 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day' in Pa.

Juneteenth is now a state holiday in Pennsylvania. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free, nearly two-and-a-half years after emancipation.
"I think it's wonderful and a step in the right direction, but I'm interested to see where this will go from here," said Marquise Richards.
Richards is part of Dear Reading, which spreads the word about local happenings, politics and black culture.
"I found out about Juneteenth my freshman year in college," Richards said.
Over the years, states have come to recognize the day with Juneteenth celebrations
Pennsylvania is the latest to make it official. Of the members of the state House and Senate present to vote on the measure to create the holiday, 100 percent said yes, and Gov. Tom Wolf signed off.
"I think Juneteenth is American's acknowledgment of it's tragic history, like it's a very complicated history," said Richards.
Pennsylvania played a role in slavery. The Bethel AME Church on North 10th Street in Reading was a spot on the underground railroad, so although Juneteenth happened in Texas, it even matters here.
"I think that' super cool and a piece of history that needs to be reconfirmed," said Richards.
The church has a historic designation, and the tunnels used to hide slaves remain. In addition to that, for 15 years, the Central Pennsylvania African American Museum was housed there, before donating its collection to Albright College.