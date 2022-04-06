CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf stopped in State College as he continues making the rounds to push lawmakers to back his plan to spend covid relief money from the American Rescue Plan on small businesses.
"Let's get this money to where it belongs into the pockets of Pennsylvanians," said Governor Wolf.
This comes amid rising costs and businesses recovering from the pandemic. The governor said Republicans are sitting on $2 billion, which he said will go back to the federal government if not spent.
In February, Wolf and Democrats proposed a $1.7 billion plan that called for $225 million for small businesses, awarded as grants of up to 50,000 dollars.
House GOP Spokesperson Jason Gottesman said the governor and Democrats do not actually have a plan at all.
"They're just going around the Commonwealth trying to sell Pennsylvanians a bill of goods, which again will only raise spending, which is unsustainable in future years," said Gottesman.
Wolf said his plan recognizes the truth about small businesses.
"They drive economic growth in places like State College all across the Commonwealth," said Governor Wolf.
Republicans said small businesses were hurting from restrictions put in place by the governor during the pandemic.
"That is why the small businesses joined with the people of Pennsylvania in giving the legislature greater authority to manage emergency situations," said Gottesman.