BERN TWP., Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of new funding to the Berks County Industrial Development Authority.
Through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP), Wolf stated on Tuesday the Industrial Development Authority will receive funding for environmental remediation, to revitalize the site of a former Berks County pistol range in Bern Township, Berks County.
“Rehabilitating abandoned properties like the local pistol range create spaces for businesses to grow and expand, and places for visitors and residents to gather and enjoy,” said Gov. Wolf.
The ISRP grant will provide $262,500 to the industrial development authority to address soil contamination, officials stated. The authority also plans to build another area for seven new buildings for manufacturing, assemblage, warehousing, office, and research development.
“This funding will support the environmental cleanup that’s needed for new economic development in the area, bringing in new tax revenues and a new life to an unused space,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin.
Gov. Wolf stated the ISRP funds will be used to place a protective cap directly above the current location of the impacted material with 24 inches of clean, graded soil, with an overlying six-inch thick layer of seeded topsoil.
The total project cost is projected to be about $350,000, Wolf's press release stated, accounting for the resources of manual labor needed and other additional costs.
“Restoring blighted properties and bring them back into productive use helps both the environment and the economy,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “This project will keep harmful pollutants out of the environment and allow for new economic development.”
The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination, officials say.
The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.