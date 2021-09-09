Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Norristown Area School District in Montgomery County on Wednesday to outline steps the state said will protect against COVID-19 in schools.
"First, of course, masking," he said. "Second, testing. Third, vaccination, and fourth, increased funding."
The governor said the plan will help to reduce the need for quarantine and will keep students in the classroom.
His visit came a day after the the state's acting secretary of health's mask order for K-12 schools and daycare centers went into effect.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend masks in schools.
"Keep in mind, kids under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine yet," Wolf said. "That's why masks are now required in Pennsylvania schools."
On Tuesday, police said a threat was made online against members of the Oley Valley School Board in Berks County regarding the state's mask order, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence.
Board members voted in favor of following the state's order at Hamburg Area School District Tuesday night. Parents can ask for exemptions.
This came after board members originally opted to make mask-wearing optional.
Hamburg Superintendent Richard Mextorf said last week that he was stuck in-between since he is held accountable by the board but also commissioned by the state.
On Wednesday, the Muhlenberg School Board also voted to uphold the state mask mandate.
Many parents oppose the state's order.
"If people want to put a mask on their children, they have every right to do that, but don't force that on my own children," said parent Toni McFadden.
"We think that each individual should be able to choose what's best for the health and safety of their kids," said Laura Nemes, another parent.
A Republican state senator and a group of Pennsylvania parents have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health regarding the mask order, stating it does not comply with state law.
Meanwhile, the Wolf administration stands by the DOH's order.