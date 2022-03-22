Pennsylvania flags are at half-staff, as the state mourns the loss of Pennsylvania State Police Troopers 33-year-old Martin Mack and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, both of whom have ties to Berks County.
"This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania," said Gov. Tom Wolf.
Police said the two troopers and a man they were helping were struck and killed early Monday morning, walking along on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia near the sports complex.
"Troopers Mack and Sisca made the ultimate sacrifice," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick.
Before joining the State Police, Sisca was with Spring Township Fire and Rescue Services. In a Facebook post, the department said he was a great person to be around, who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
The Berks County Professional Firefighters Association called Sisca a tremendously valuable member of the organization, saying its crews will always remember good times with him and that they will not forget his impact on the community.
Mack graduated from Albright College in 2011, where he studied history, sociology and criminology. The college said he was also on its lacrosse and rugby teams.
In a statement, Albright said, in part: "We are stunned and heartbroken over such a senseless loss. At this time, we are thinking about each of the victims' families, especially Martin's children, and his wife, who is also an Albright alum."
Police said both troopers were dispatched to I-95 for a man walking on the road. Just before 1 a.m. is when they said a female tried driving around the scene, fatally hitting all of them. Authorities said she stopped at the scene and that a DUI investigation is underway.
"They both had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know their lives were senselessly cut short," Evanchick said.
There is still no word on any charges against the woman who police said hit them. Pennsylvania flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, as well as when the funerals are held.