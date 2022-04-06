CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf stopped in State College as he continues making the rounds to push lawmakers to back his plan to spend COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan on small businesses.
"Let's get this money to where it belongs into the pockets of Pennsylvanians," Wolf said.
This comes amid rising costs and businesses recovering from the pandemic. The governor said Republicans are sitting on $2 billion, which he said will go back to the federal government if not spent.
In February, Wolf and Democrats proposed a $1.7 billion plan that called for $225 million for small businesses, awarded as grants of up to $50,000.
House GOP Spokesperson Jason Gottesman said the governor and Democrats do not actually have a plan at all.
"They're just going around the commonwealth, trying to sell Pennsylvanians a bill of goods, which again will only raise spending, which is unsustainable in future years," said Gottesman.
"We are always excited when the governor is talking about small businesses and ways to support the businesses in our community," said Katie Hetherington Cunfer, director of government and community relations for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance says there are programs throughout the state running out of funding that it would like money to go towards.
"Programs such as the Keystone Communities Fund or the Main Streets Program, the First Industries Fund, are all programs that are utilized across the board," Hetherington Cunfer said.
Wolf said his plan recognizes the truth about small businesses.
"They drive economic growth in places like State College all across the commonwealth," Wolf said.
Republicans said small businesses were hurting from restrictions put in place by the governor during the pandemic.
"That is why the small businesses joined with the people of Pennsylvania in giving the legislature greater authority to manage emergency situations," Gottesman said.