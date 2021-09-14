READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf spoke to students and community members at Reading Area Community College on Tuesday about the importance of continuing to grow the number of vaccinated individuals in the state, especially among those between the ages of 12 and 17.

"COVID-19 vaccinations, they save lives by keeping you, by keeping everyone around you safer," Wolf said.

During a news conference that was streamed live on WFMZ.com, the governor said vaccinations remain the state's number-one strategy for battling the virus.

RACC, along with Reading-based Berks Community Health Center and the Latino Connection, with its CATE mobile response unit, held a vaccine clinic on campus to provide shots and testing for anyone who needed it.

"The only way we can effectively end this virus is to each do our part," said George Fernandez, the CEO of the Latino Connection, "whether that's getting vaccinated or protecting ourselves through masking and testing."

Since CATE started offering COVID vaccines in mid-April, it's provided more than 8,300 vaccinations to Pennsylvanians at 240 locations across the state.

"The fight against COVID-19 is far from over," Fernandez said. "We must now turn our attention to combatting vaccine hesitancy through access and education."

"If we don't reduce the risk of COVID somehow in our schools, in our kids, then we increase the risk that they're not going to get back into the classroom," said Wolf, "and that is a bad thing for all of us."

"To my Latino community, now is the time for us to get vaccinated," said state Rep. Manny Guzman, a Reading Democrat. "If you still have not gotten vaccinated, reach out to my office."