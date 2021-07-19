READING, Pa.- The Governor visited the YMCA in Reading Monday to announce and celebrate 30 million dollars of additional funding in the budget that will go toward Pre-K and headstart programs.
"Children who learn in a high-quality pre-K program perform much better than their peers who don't," says PA Gov. Tom Wolf. "They're more likely to graduate, and they're more likely to earn more money throughout their lives and careers."
"This funding clearly supports children," says Sherri Smith with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. "It also helps our centers and our schools expand opportunities, continue to innovate and evolve systems, and structures to better support and serve our youngest learners."
The money will support more than 3,200 additional children getting into these programs, but some advocates say it's not enough.
"I'm thankful and humbled that we made such a momentous investment in this vehicle, but rest assured there are still many more children who are falling through the cracks, even including here in the City of Reading," says Rep. Manny Guzman of the 127th District.
Guzman says this is an issue that disproportionately impacts black and brown children, and says he feels there wasn't enough money put toward making sure everyone has access.
Governor Wolf says during his time in office Pennsylvania has doubled its investment in early childhood education.
"This is absolutely crucial for our children and for families," says Wolf.