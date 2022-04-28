READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stopped by the Salvation Army in Reading on Thursday to outline his initiative that would put $2,000 directly into people's pockets.
"Gasoline prices are high, inflation's up, food prices are up, rent," Wolf said, "It's $2,000, and it's up to you to spend it however you want."
The money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is an economic stimulus bill passed by President Joe Biden.
"This is an additional $2 billion we have sitting there that's from the federal government," Wolf said.
If passed, the $2,000 direct payments would be available for households with an income of $80,000 or less.
"You can see the pain in the faces of people all across Pennsylvania, right here in Reading, everywhere," Wolf said.
While Wolf calls the plan a no-brainer, some Republican lawmakers aren't so sure.
"We believe it should be spent. We're thankful to have it," said state Sen. Dave Argall, a Republican who represents the 29th district. "We want to spend it in such a way that is smart and doesn't lead to a tax increase when the governor leaves."
Argall did not discuss the other plans or proposals for the money, but he said there's still time as the budget doesn't need to be finalized until the end of June.
Meanwhile, some local leaders are hoping Wolf's idea gets the green light.
"What he's proposing is to actually take some of the billions of dollars that's sitting in a rainy day fund," said state Rep. Manuel Guzman Jr. (D-127th district). "Meanwhile, it's been raining every day in the city of Reading for decades."