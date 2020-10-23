Restaurants and bars in Berks County and across the state remain in a tough spot.
"It hits at the heart of what makes the restaurant industry so important. It makes the act of gathering more dangerous,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “That's the fact."
Now, in addition to other proposals in Harrisburg that have yet to be agreed on by both sides of the aisle, Wolf is proposing a means of support in what many hope will be the backend of the pandemic.
"I am working right now with the Liquor Control Board of Pennsylvania to waive licensing fees for restaurants, bars, hotels and clubs for the entire coming year," he said.
The industry has been at the forefront of making near month-to-month adjustments when it comes to keeping people safe and trying to turn a profit.
A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association says this latest proposal is lacking.
"Whereas it really averages out to about $1,500 a restaurant. Restaurants are dying. Our most recent survey we conducted with the National Restaurant Association, 63% of the restaurants in PA say they will be out of business in six months,” said John Longstreet, with PRLA.
The Liquor Control Board is reviewing the proposal.
State House Republicans responded, calling it in part a "half measure," saying an assistance bill Wolf vetoed recently could have brought more immediate help.
"And now they come back two days later with this so-called lifeline, $1,500 a restaurant, it's just not gonna make it,” Longstreet cautioned.
As the governor awaits the LCB's answer, cases are on the upswing and temps will soon dip, along with desire to sit outside at bars and restaurants.
"Obviously, they have a budget to balance too,” Longstreet explained. “But they could make that move. And it's a department that, the governor said today, is an independent department but it's still part of the administration.”