Governor Mifflin holds signing ceremony

 

SHILLINGTON, Pa. – In a first for Berks County, the Governor Mifflin School Board on Monday night approved the implementation of a high school girls wrestling program.

The program launches for the winter 2020-21 season. The Governor Mifflin Wrestling Club will cover 100% of the costs for the first three years of the program.

It is believed that this would be the sixth girls high school wrestling program in Pennsylvania.

In other actions at the meeting, the board approved the placement of 111 student-teachers for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year.

The student-teachers will come from Alvernia University, Drexel University, Grand Canyon University, Kutztown University and Walden University.

The board approved an agreement with Opportunities School to provide special education services for two students for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $35,000 per student.

An agreement with KidsPeace to provide special education services for two students at a cost of $170 per day, per student, was also approved.

And, the board approved agreements with New Story School (New Holland Road location) and New Story School (Wyomissing location) to provide special education services for one student at each location at a cost of $380 per day, per student.

In addition, the board approved a request of the Shillington Lions Club to place a park bench on Governor Mifflin School District property along Lancaster Avenue near the intersection with Mifflin Boulevard in memory of Del Coldren.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.