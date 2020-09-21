SHILLINGTON, Pa. – In a first for Berks County, the Governor Mifflin School Board on Monday night approved the implementation of a high school girls wrestling program.
The program launches for the winter 2020-21 season. The Governor Mifflin Wrestling Club will cover 100% of the costs for the first three years of the program.
It is believed that this would be the sixth girls high school wrestling program in Pennsylvania.
In other actions at the meeting, the board approved the placement of 111 student-teachers for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The student-teachers will come from Alvernia University, Drexel University, Grand Canyon University, Kutztown University and Walden University.
The board approved an agreement with Opportunities School to provide special education services for two students for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $35,000 per student.
An agreement with KidsPeace to provide special education services for two students at a cost of $170 per day, per student, was also approved.
And, the board approved agreements with New Story School (New Holland Road location) and New Story School (Wyomissing location) to provide special education services for one student at each location at a cost of $380 per day, per student.
In addition, the board approved a request of the Shillington Lions Club to place a park bench on Governor Mifflin School District property along Lancaster Avenue near the intersection with Mifflin Boulevard in memory of Del Coldren.