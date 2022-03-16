READING, Pa. -- "Our thoughts and prayers with the families," the principal of Reading High School Waldo Alvarado said to the Governor Mifflin Community.
Governor Mifflin High School closed its doors for in person classes for the rest of the week following a deadly shooting at a playground involving several students in the district.
18-year-old Amiere Bibbs was killed and three others were hurt. Police say there were many others at the scene.
"We're still looking to identify who the individuals are that brought firearms and were engaged in the shooting there... we're still trying to identify the number of individuals firing shots," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
The incident shook the Governor Mifflin area. Reading High, which has had previous tragedies in its district, has a plan in place to move into action when something does occur.
"So we have a crisis team here of counselors that they will get together and they will devise emergency plans to be available for the students," Alvarado said.
The district also has extra staff on hand who monitor activity and are also there for students if there's a problem.
"Like fights and violence you know we keep telling them there are adults in this building that really care about you," Alvarado said.
In the wake of the shooting, two churches in Shillington have opened their doors to anyone in need. The Reading police department says it's focused on interviewing witnesses ... and working to get guns off the streets
"It's a priority we have in investigations, " Tonielli said, "identifying the source of the firearms that are coming into the city and how they're being distributed throughout the city."