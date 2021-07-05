SHILLINGTON, Pa. - It's a welcome sight of summer, with rows of food vendors, rides and games of chance, especially following the worst times of the pandemic.
The Governor Mifflin Community Days are back in Shillington.
"It seems abnormally normal," said Erich Cawalla. "Isn't that weird? You go a whole year with wearing masks and doing all that stuff and not able to talk to people and what you do outside and here we are abnormally normal community days."
It's technically their 45th anniversary minus the "lost summer" during the pandemic. There are still some literal signs of safety related to health concerns as you make your way through the set up.
"If you're sick stay home. It's outside. There's no regulations so we do have extra sanitizing stations. We are not letting anybody in the school to be safe in that way," continued Cawalla.
It's an important event for the community and requires a large amount of sponsorship to get everything off the ground. They've also brought on a new amusement outfit.
"We have a new ride company and Penn Valley Shows," said Cawalla. "We have three wristband nights this year instead of two. Tonight's (Monday) a wristband night. Uptown is opening up. Go Go Gadget is here tomorrow (Tuesday)."
The Community Days continue until July 10th. A complete schedule of events can be found here.